Sure Ventures (LON:SURE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $95.00

Sure Ventures PLC (LON:SURE) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 95 ($1.25) and last traded at GBX 97.50 ($1.28), with a volume of 2780 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95 ($1.25).

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 million and a P/E ratio of -11.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 99.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 97.84.

About Sure Ventures (LON:SURE)

Sure Ventures Plc is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage technology companies. It focuses on software centric businesses in augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), the Internet of things (IoT), and financial technologies (Fintech). Sure Ventures Plc was founded in 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

