Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SPB. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. AltaCorp Capital decreased their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Superior Plus from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Superior Plus from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$13.55.

SPB stock opened at C$9.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.33. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08. Superior Plus has a fifty-two week low of C$5.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.64, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$821.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$867.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Superior Plus will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.34%.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

