SuperCoin (SUPER) Trading 69.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 69.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One SuperCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit. In the last seven days, SuperCoin has traded 69.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. SuperCoin has a market capitalization of $38,770.78 and approximately $1.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000412 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC.

JobsCoin (JOBS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SuperCoin Profile

SuperCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. SuperCoin’s total supply is 52,457,657 coins. SuperCoin’s official website is supercoin.nl . SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper . The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SuperCoin Coin Trading

SuperCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

