SunTrust Banks Raises Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target to $144.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price objective raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks from $118.00 to $144.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the health services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price indicates a potential downside of 11.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TDOC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $90.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.21.

TDOC traded up $6.05 on Wednesday, hitting $163.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,464,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,058. The company has a quick ratio of 6.52, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.68. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $48.57 and a 12-month high of $176.40. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of -118.39 and a beta of 0.48.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 17.87% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $156.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.79 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

