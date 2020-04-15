SunTrust Banks Lowers UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target to $340.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $360.00 to $340.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target indicates a potential upside of 25.69% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stephens raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.45.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $270.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $250.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $306.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,406,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,340,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,081,050. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,815 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 18,850.0% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

See Also: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.