SunTrust Banks Increases Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target to $94.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target suggests a potential upside of 14.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $107.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $81.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.48. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $112.47.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $181,699.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $413,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 0.8% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 40.3% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 16,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 15.3% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 480,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,648,000 after purchasing an additional 63,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

