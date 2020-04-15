SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Receives $8.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.83.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet raised SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cowen downgraded SunPower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on SunPower from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th.

Get SunPower alerts:

Shares of SPWR stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.46. 1,288,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,619,185. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.16. SunPower has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $16.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.50 and a beta of 2.00.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $607.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that SunPower will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Lawrence Mahaffey sold 39,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $358,814.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,834.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S.A. Total bought 505,794 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.29 per share, with a total value of $3,181,444.26. Over the last three months, insiders bought 3,561,685 shares of company stock valued at $21,653,958 and sold 59,577 shares valued at $535,321. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPWR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,564,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,107,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,638,000 after acquiring an additional 163,193 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 4th quarter valued at $8,368,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SunPower by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 729,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after acquiring an additional 219,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at $4,125,000. Institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.