Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

Shares of SMMCF stock opened at $7.42 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.44. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $10.51.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

