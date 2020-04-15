Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.50 to $12.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.44.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMMCF remained flat at $$7.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.44. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $10.51.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

