Sulzer (OTCMKTS:SULZF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Sulzer (OTCMKTS:SULZF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SULZF stock remained flat at $$71.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.17. Sulzer has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $109.70.

About Sulzer

Sulzer Ltd provides products and services for the oil and gas, power, water, and other markets in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through Pumps Equipment, Rotating Equipment Services, Chemtech, and Applicator Systems divisions. It offers side-mounted horizontal and top-mounted vertical agitators, dynamic chemical mixers, and tower and tank flow management products; tower management systems; turbo compressors, aeration systems, and mechanical aerators; cartridges, mixers, dispensers, and accessories; process solutions; medium consistency products; pumping solutions and auxiliary equipment; and control and monitoring equipment.

