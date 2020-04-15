Sulzer (OTCMKTS:SULZF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Sulzer (OTCMKTS:SULZF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
SULZF stock remained flat at $$71.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.17. Sulzer has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $109.70.
About Sulzer
