SUEZ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZEVY) Upgraded by Societe Generale to Buy

Societe Generale upgraded shares of SUEZ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZEVY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SZEVY. ValuEngine lowered shares of SUEZ/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oddo Securities upgraded shares of SUEZ/ADR to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of SUEZ/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of SUEZ/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of SZEVY stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.39. The company had a trading volume of 298,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,245. SUEZ/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.16 and its 200 day moving average is $7.27.

Suez SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water and waste cycle management business in France, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Water Europe, Recycling and Recovery Europe, International, Water Technologies & Solutions, and Other. It provides water distribution and treatment services to individuals, local authorities, and industrial clients; and waste collection and treatment services, including collection, sorting, recycling, composting, energy recovery, and landfilling for non-hazardous and hazardous waste for local authorities and industrial clients.

