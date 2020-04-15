SUEZ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZEVY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

SUEZ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZEVY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

SZEVY has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of SUEZ/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. HSBC raised shares of SUEZ/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Societe Generale raised shares of SUEZ/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of SUEZ/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Oddo Securities upgraded shares of SUEZ/ADR to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th.

Get SUEZ/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS SZEVY traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.39. 298,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,245. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. SUEZ/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.27.

Suez SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water and waste cycle management business in France, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Water Europe, Recycling and Recovery Europe, International, Water Technologies & Solutions, and Other. It provides water distribution and treatment services to individuals, local authorities, and industrial clients; and waste collection and treatment services, including collection, sorting, recycling, composting, energy recovery, and landfilling for non-hazardous and hazardous waste for local authorities and industrial clients.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for SUEZ/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SUEZ/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.