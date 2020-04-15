Stryker (NYSE:SYK) PT Lowered to $205.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $240.00 to $205.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 19.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SYK. Citigroup reduced their price target on Stryker from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Stryker from $247.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays cut Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.14.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $172.08 on Monday. Stryker has a 1 year low of $124.54 and a 1 year high of $226.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.37. The company has a market capitalization of $65.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,676,289 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,879,007,000 after purchasing an additional 213,858 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,579,828 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $959,331,000 after purchasing an additional 185,637 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $604,447,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,466,020 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $307,777,000 after purchasing an additional 28,434 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,414,662 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $295,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares during the period. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

