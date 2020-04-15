Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target Cut to $210.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price objective cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 23.29% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $247.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.27.

Shares of SYK traded down $5.05 on Wednesday, reaching $170.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 746,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,335. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Stryker has a twelve month low of $124.54 and a twelve month high of $226.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $169.98 and a 200-day moving average of $200.37.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

