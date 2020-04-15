Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

HNDL opened at $22.92 on Wednesday. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $25.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.84.

