STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.61% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Strata Skin Sciences, Inc. is a medical technology company which focused on the dermatology market. Its products include the XTRAC laser(R) and VTRAC(R) excimer lamp systems for treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo and other skin conditions as well as the MelaFind (R) system used for identification and management of melanoma skin cancer. Strata Skin Sciences, Inc., formerly known as MELA Sciences, Inc., is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.05.

SSKN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.87. 14,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,434. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.89. The company has a market cap of $28.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.82. STRATA Skin Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences stock. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SSKN) by 52.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 461,122 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,000 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC owned about 1.40% of STRATA Skin Sciences worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the therapeutic and aesthetic dermatology market. The company operates through three segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures, Dermatology Procedures Equipment, and Dermatology Imaging. Its products include XTRAC laser and VTRAC excimer lamp systems used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin conditions; the STRATAPEN MicroSystems, a micropigmentation device; and Nordlys, a multi-technology aesthetic laser device for treating vascular and pigmented lesions.

