Stolper Co Takes Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Stolper Co bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,788 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,000. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 3.4% of Stolper Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.45.

NYSE UNH traded up $6.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $270.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,700,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,976,963. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $306.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.61. The firm has a market cap of $250.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.59%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,492,171.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,406,500 shares in the company, valued at $333,340,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $12,081,050 over the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

