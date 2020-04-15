Stolper Co Purchases Shares of 16,814 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Stolper Co bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 16,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 140,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 26,479 shares in the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 49,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 37,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 465,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,969,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,780,000 after acquiring an additional 99,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.43. The company had a trading volume of 30,736,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,070,296. The firm has a market cap of $182.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.81 and a 200-day moving average of $61.62. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $83.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at $20,795,571.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Scotiabank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.48.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

