Stolper Co Purchases Shares of 141,741 Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Stolper Co purchased a new stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 141,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,009,000. Bank of America makes up 2.2% of Stolper Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.73. 88,148,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,241,880. The company has a market capitalization of $208.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.75.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet downgraded Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.32.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.