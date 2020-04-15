Stolper Co Makes New $1.59 Million Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Stolper Co acquired a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 48,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.44. 20,295,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,674,376. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $44.56. The firm has a market cap of $196.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PFE. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.03.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

