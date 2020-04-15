Stolper Co Buys Shares of 40,235 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Stolper Co acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 40,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,000. Chevron comprises 2.1% of Stolper Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 12.8% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 205,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,390,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 59,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 133,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,889,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.90.

In related news, Director John Frank bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.61 per share, for a total transaction of $41,844.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,975.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.61. 14,769,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,731,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $157.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.03 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.66. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

