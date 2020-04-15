Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Call Options (NYSE:PEI)

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 4,128 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 481% compared to the typical volume of 711 call options.

PEI has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks cut Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $3.75 to $0.70 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $4.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEI. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the 3rd quarter worth $6,142,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the third quarter worth $321,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 218,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 92,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

PEI traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.00. 120,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,805,540. The stock has a market cap of $87.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average of $4.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $7.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 84.13%. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

