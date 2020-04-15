Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of New York Times Call Options (NYSE:NYT)

New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 1,578 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,621% compared to the average daily volume of 58 call options.

NYT has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra upped their target price on shares of New York Times from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Shares of NYT stock opened at $32.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36 and a beta of 0.94. New York Times has a twelve month low of $26.13 and a twelve month high of $40.22.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $508.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.10 million. New York Times had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that New York Times will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. New York Times’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in New York Times by 10.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in New York Times by 21.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 6,729 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in New York Times by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,614,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,954,000 after buying an additional 111,815 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in New York Times by 87.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 15,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

