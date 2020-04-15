Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW)

Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 6,207 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,858% compared to the average daily volume of 317 put options.

WW stock opened at $20.67 on Wednesday. Weight Watchers International has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $47.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.07 and its 200-day moving average is $33.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.50.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Weight Watchers International had a negative return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $332.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.39 million. On average, research analysts expect that Weight Watchers International will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weight Watchers International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in shares of Weight Watchers International during the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Weight Watchers International by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Weight Watchers International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Weight Watchers International by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Weight Watchers International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley cut their target price on Weight Watchers International from $46.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub lowered Weight Watchers International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Weight Watchers International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Weight Watchers International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.75.

About Weight Watchers International

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

