Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 2,693 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 739% compared to the typical volume of 321 call options.

PLCE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Childrens Place from $59.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Childrens Place from $60.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Childrens Place in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Childrens Place from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Childrens Place from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Childrens Place currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $27.59 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.79. Childrens Place has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $116.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $513.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.69 million. Childrens Place had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Childrens Place will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Norman S. Matthews purchased 8,500 shares of Childrens Place stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.28 per share, with a total value of $146,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Bachman purchased 3,200 shares of Childrens Place stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $79,808.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $708,071. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLCE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Childrens Place by 98.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Childrens Place by 12.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Childrens Place in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Childrens Place by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Skyline Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Childrens Place by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 148,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,278,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period.

Childrens Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

