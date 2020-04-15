Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 2,693 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 739% compared to the typical volume of 321 call options.
PLCE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Childrens Place from $59.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Childrens Place from $60.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Childrens Place in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Childrens Place from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Childrens Place from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Childrens Place currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.15.
Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $27.59 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.79. Childrens Place has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $116.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.21.
In other news, Chairman Norman S. Matthews purchased 8,500 shares of Childrens Place stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.28 per share, with a total value of $146,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Bachman purchased 3,200 shares of Childrens Place stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $79,808.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $708,071. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLCE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Childrens Place by 98.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Childrens Place by 12.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Childrens Place in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Childrens Place by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Skyline Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Childrens Place by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 148,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,278,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period.
Childrens Place Company Profile
The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.
