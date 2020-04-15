Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 22,790 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 457% compared to the average volume of 4,090 put options.

In related news, Director Richard H. Bachmann bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $184,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,631,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,012,958.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randa Duncan Williams bought 208,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $5,035,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,010,700 shares of company stock worth $23,714,970 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 36.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EPD opened at $16.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.81. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $30.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 18.88%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

A number of analysts recently commented on EPD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

