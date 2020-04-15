Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Athene Call Options (NYSE:ATH)

Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 3,802 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 200% compared to the average volume of 1,267 call options.

In other Athene news, CFO Martin P. Klein acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $101,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,596,837.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Athene during the fourth quarter worth about $1,326,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Athene during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Athene during the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Athene by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 298,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,034,000 after purchasing an additional 30,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Athene during the fourth quarter worth about $74,638,000. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATH has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Athene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Athene from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Athene from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Athene from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Athene from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Athene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.73.

Shares of ATH traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.50. The stock had a trading volume of 89,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,363,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Athene has a 52-week low of $13.37 and a 52-week high of $50.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.35 and its 200 day moving average is $40.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.47.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Athene had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Athene’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Athene will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

