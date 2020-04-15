Stock Traders Buy High Volume of SL Green Realty Call Options (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 435 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 721% compared to the typical volume of 53 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $982,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 79,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 12.8% during the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 30,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,245,000. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

NYSE:SLG opened at $52.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. SL Green Realty has a fifty-two week low of $37.50 and a fifty-two week high of $96.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.64.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($1.52). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $218.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.14 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a mar 20 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 7.3%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLG shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of SL Green Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SL Green Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.58.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.