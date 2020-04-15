Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Regions Financial Put Options (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 4,671 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 423% compared to the average daily volume of 893 put options.
NYSE RF opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.99. Regions Financial has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.70.
Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RF shares. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $17.50 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Nomura cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.36.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Regions Financial Company Profile
Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.
Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.