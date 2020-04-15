Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Regions Financial Put Options (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 4,671 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 423% compared to the average daily volume of 893 put options.

NYSE RF opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.99. Regions Financial has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.70.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RF shares. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $17.50 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Nomura cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

