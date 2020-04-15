Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 17,976 put options on the company. This is an increase of 360% compared to the average volume of 3,907 put options.

Shares of EWA stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.30. 106,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,675,586. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a twelve month low of $12.73 and a twelve month high of $23.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 4th quarter worth $57,000.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

