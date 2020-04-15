Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Homology Medicines Call Options (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 4,195 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 5,893% compared to the typical daily volume of 70 call options.

NASDAQ:FIXX traded down $4.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,662. Homology Medicines has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.66. The stock has a market cap of $827.16 million, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.29.

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 42.62% and a negative net margin of 6,237.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that Homology Medicines will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on FIXX. Oppenheimer raised shares of Homology Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Homology Medicines from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Homology Medicines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

In related news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 380,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $5,966,216.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 193,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $3,049,271.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 583,787 shares of company stock worth $9,169,437. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Homology Medicines by 3.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 404.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

Further Reading: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.