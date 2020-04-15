Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 3,129 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 4,714% compared to the average daily volume of 65 call options.
Shares of NYSEARCA:FENY opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $18.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.88.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th.
