Stifel Nicolaus Trims Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Target Price to $4.50

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $4.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CONN. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Conn’s in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine lowered Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Conn’s in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Conn’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.83.

Get Conn's alerts:

NASDAQ:CONN traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.23. 451,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,143. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.24 million, a P/E ratio of 1.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.85. Conn’s has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $27.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $413.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.09 million. Conn’s had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Conn’s will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 6 Meridian grew its stake in Conn’s by 201.8% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 43,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 28,789 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Conn’s by 449.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 453,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 370,813 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Conn’s by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Conn’s by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Conn’s by 768.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 185,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 164,137 shares in the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.