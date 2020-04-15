Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates Hold Rating for Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports.

AMRN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Amarin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRN opened at $6.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.13 and a beta of 2.18. Amarin has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $26.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.06.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $143.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.70 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Analysts predict that Amarin will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Amarin by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amarin by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Amarin by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amarin by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amarin by 210.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

