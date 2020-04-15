Stifel Nicolaus Raises Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $440.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $390.00 to $440.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Netflix from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Netflix from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group set a $400.00 target price on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $440.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.38.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $14.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $428.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,031,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,817,459. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $358.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $326.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Netflix has a one year low of $252.28 and a one year high of $417.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total value of $20,348,976.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,348,976.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,560 shares of company stock valued at $79,422,333. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

