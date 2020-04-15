Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) to Sell

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

AHH has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $9.04 on Friday. Armada Hoffler Properties has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $19.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.82. The company has a market capitalization of $650.21 million, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 14.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $41.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.67 million. Equities analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. This is a boost from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.73%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.21%.

In related news, CEO Louis S. Haddad acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $139,100.00. Also, CEO Louis S. Haddad acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.96 per share, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 358,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,210,197.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 55,000 shares of company stock worth $571,250 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 4th quarter worth $183,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 4th quarter worth $187,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

