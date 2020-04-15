Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $16.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 48.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on STL. TheStreet lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.64.

Shares of STL stock opened at $10.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.72. Sterling Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.45.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $260.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.05 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard L. O’toole acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $35,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,148.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $86,642.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,987.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 209,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 39,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

