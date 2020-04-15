Stephenson National Bank & Trust Sells 583 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust lowered its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,859,000. Bank OZK boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,002,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,676,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PG stock traded up $5.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.96. 10,460,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,564,176. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.57, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.12. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Argus raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.31.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.