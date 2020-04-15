Stephenson National Bank & Trust Sells 460 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 38,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 55.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,746,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,818,074. The stock has a market cap of $182.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $83.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.62.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $37.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.48.

In related news, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

