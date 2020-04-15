Stephenson National Bank & Trust Sells 212 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Chevron were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 626,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,556,000 after purchasing an additional 36,574 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 58,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its position in Chevron by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 661,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,755,000 after acquiring an additional 39,182 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $3,902,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $520,000. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.90.

NYSE:CVX traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.61. The company had a trading volume of 14,792,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,140,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $127.00. The firm has a market cap of $157.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.03 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.66.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

