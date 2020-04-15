Stephenson National Bank & Trust Sells 2,053 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust reduced its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 54,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 51,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 11,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.03.

PFE stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.44. The company had a trading volume of 20,684,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,881,598. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $44.56. The company has a market capitalization of $196.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

