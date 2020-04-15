Stephenson National Bank & Trust Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust cut its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 46.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Truewealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 310.5% during the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

IVW traded up $6.25 on Tuesday, hitting $182.55. 791,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,911. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.44. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $140.84 and a twelve month high of $211.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.5028 dividend. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

