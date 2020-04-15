Stephenson National Bank & Trust Has $197,000 Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,736 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Walmart were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $427,000. Cedar Capital LLC raised its position in Walmart by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 30.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $3.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,293,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,540,801. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $98.85 and a fifty-two week high of $129.79. The company has a market capitalization of $344.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 43.81%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer raised Walmart from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.58.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $9,979,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,466,418 shares in the company, valued at $289,582,137.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,205 shares of company stock worth $27,550,840 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.