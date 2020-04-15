Stephenson National Bank & Trust Acquires 33,733 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 813.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 33,733 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10,452.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,727,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,593,000 after purchasing an additional 8,644,581 shares during the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $222,555,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,352,000. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 357.9% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,247,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,735,000.

Shares of EEM traded up $0.81 on Tuesday, reaching $36.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,814,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,901,680. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.64. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $30.09 and a 12-month high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

