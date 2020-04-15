Stephenson National Bank & Trust Acquires 275 Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Progressive were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 35,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its position in Progressive by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 12,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Progressive by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Progressive from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of NYSE PGR traded up $3.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,912,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,001,475. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.57. Progressive Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.18 and a fifty-two week high of $84.96.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 30.98%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

