Stephen Charles Diggle Acquires 10,000 Shares of Oxford Biodynamics PLC (LON:OBD) Stock

Oxford Biodynamics PLC (LON:OBD) insider Stephen Charles Diggle acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.67) per share, with a total value of £5,100 ($6,708.76).

Stephen Charles Diggle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 9th, Stephen Charles Diggle purchased 10,000 shares of Oxford Biodynamics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.70) per share, for a total transaction of £5,300 ($6,971.85).

On Tuesday, February 25th, Stephen Charles Diggle bought 38,963 shares of Oxford Biodynamics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.04) per share, for a total transaction of £30,780.77 ($40,490.36).

LON OBD traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 51 ($0.67). The company had a trading volume of 291,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,675. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 66.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 97.67. Oxford Biodynamics PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 47 ($0.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 170 ($2.24). The stock has a market cap of $47.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00.

Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use within the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United Kingdom and Malaysia. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform for the discovery, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of epigenetic biomarkers known as chromosome conformation signatures.

