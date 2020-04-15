Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at CIBC

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

SJ has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$47.00 to C$44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. TD Securities cut their price target on Stella-Jones from C$48.00 to C$42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$43.00 to C$39.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Laurentian lowered their target price on Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th.

Shares of TSE:SJ opened at C$32.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.13, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Stella-Jones has a 1-year low of C$23.34 and a 1-year high of C$48.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$31.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$36.19.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$439.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$441.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stella-Jones will post 2.7200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Stella-Jones’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.63%.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces, markets, and sells pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge timbers, foundation and marine pilings; and construction timbers.

