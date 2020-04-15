SteepCoin Price Up 5.7% This Week (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 15th. One SteepCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, SouthXchange and Crex24. During the last seven days, SteepCoin has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. SteepCoin has a market cap of $28,027.63 and $6.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SteepCoin alerts:

Axe (AXE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004047 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000846 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00001201 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000196 BTC.

About SteepCoin

STEEP is a coin. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SteepCoin is www.steepcoin.net/en

SteepCoin Coin Trading

SteepCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SteepCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SteepCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SteepCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.