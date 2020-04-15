Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Trading Up 1.3%

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)’s stock price shot up 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.65 and last traded at $13.91, 410,124 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 8,408,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.73.

A number of brokerages have commented on STWD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $27.00 to $17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.59. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 41.26% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $286.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.28%.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht bought 218,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $2,469,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,676,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,649,378.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey G. Dishner bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.60 per share, for a total transaction of $465,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 361,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,716,404.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.