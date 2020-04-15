Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Price Target Cut to $17.50

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Raymond James from $27.00 to $17.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.90% from the company’s current price.

STWD has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley increased their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

Shares of STWD opened at $13.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Starwood Property Trust has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $26.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.59.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 41.26% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $286.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht acquired 218,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $2,469,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,676,909 shares in the company, valued at $75,649,378.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey G. Dishner acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.60 per share, with a total value of $465,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 361,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,716,404.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

